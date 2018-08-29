Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Planning Lavish $30 Million Wedding: Will They Film For ‘KUWTK’?

Forget Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kris Humphries. Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly engaged to Travis Scott, is planning a ceremony so massive that it will blow Kim’s wedding out of the water!

It’s not everyday that a Kardashian/Jenner woman gets married, but when they do, they go big. Supposedly, the next member of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians empire to tie the knot is Kylie Jenner, as she and Travis Scott, 25, got engaged following her 21st birthday, according to In Touch magazine. This alleged surprise, secret engagement is not going to stay on the DL for long, as Kylie is already planning a massive wedding, the likes of which have never been seen. “It will be bigger and better than her sisters’ weddings,” an insider tells In Touch.

Kylie reportedly is ready to throw down $30 million on a days-long destination wedding. “She wants to tie the knot on a tropical island. Turks and Caicos is at the top of the list,” the insider tells In Touch. “They’ll fly all their family and friends in by private jet, and the wedding will last for an entire weekend.” While Kylie certainly has the bank account to cover this wedding, the question that everyone wants to know is: will it be featured on KUWTK, like how Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kris Humphries was?

Kris Jenner, 62, smells money, and the opportunity to capture this wedding for a KUWTK special is too much to pass up. It’s reportedly causing some drama between her and her future son-in-law. “Kris desperately wants to air her daughter’s big day to increase [KUWTK] viewership,” the source tells In Touch, “but Travis is strongly against it.”

As to when this reported wedding would hypothetically go down, it may be a while. Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tour kicks off on Nov. 8, and both Kylie and Stormi Webster will be joining La Flame when he hits the road. Kylie’s actually really “excited to be going on tour with Travis,” a source close to the makeup mogul EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Travis asked her to come along with him – which makes sense, since Kylie joining Travis on tour was how these two fell in love. “Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you,’ ” she told GQ. This decision, and the subsequent invite to join Travis on his new tour, is a departure from Kylie’s previous relationship. Her ex, Tyga, 28, never asked her to come along when he went on tour, so to hear Travis ask her to ride with him left Kylie in “happy tears.”

With that said, the first leg of the tour wraps up in Dec. 22, right in time for the holidays. It seems like Kylie’s 2018 is booked up. If Kylie and Travis are planning this wedding, fans better not expect it to take place anytime soon.