Kylie Jenner For Adidas: Models In Campaign Before Getting Lip Injections Removed

Kylie Jenner is the new face of Adidas and their Falcon campaign, and it seems like the images were shot before she took out her lip injections! See the sexy pics below!

Kylie Jenner is modeling the Adidas Falcon, a re-boot of the classic shoe that was introduced the same year she was born — 1997. The adidas Originals Falcon Dorf runner and Kylie are both 21 years old, and now, the shoe has been re-introduced in a grey, pink, black, and blue colorway, and modeled effortlessly by Kylie for this new campaign. She said in a release on August 29, “I’ve always loved adidas and it’s exciting now being part of the Originals family, especially for Falcon.” The new shoe will hit adidas stores and online globally on September 6.

Kylie rocks a variety of looks in the campaign. In one image, she’s wearing tear away pink track pants and a white crop top. She’s showing off her flat stomach — she just gave birth to baby Stormi in February! In another, she’s rocking a white tee and black bicycle shorts — a trend her sisters also love and wear often. In yet another, she’s wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit with a jean jacket draped over her shoulders. See Kylie modeling various looks for the campaign in the gallery attached above.

Kylie looks a little different in the campaign, and we think it was shot before she famously removed her lip injections. She told fans she did it on her Instagram in mid-July and her fans were loving and praising her make-under. Her plump pout is very noticeable in the campaign images. Either way, she looks totally gorgeous — motherhood suits her. Kylie Jenner was previous the face of Puma.