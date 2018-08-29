Kylie Jenner Declares Abs Are ‘Making A Comeback’ As She Flaunts Toned Tummy In Crop Top

Kylie Jenner is looking fierce just six months after giving birth to baby Stormi. The makeup mogul took to social media to show off her slammin’ post-baby-bod and brag that her abs are slowly coming back!

Kylie Jenner is on fire lately! Not only is the youngest Kar-Jenner a soon-to-be billionaire, but she also gave birth just six months ago and seems to be back in fighting shape already. Kylie posted a video to her Snapchat and Instagram stories showing off her flat stomach on Aug. 28. She captioned the video, “Abs making a comeback!!!!” Girl is definitely feeling herself and we can’t say that we blame her.

The 21-year-old reality star wore black sweatpants and a white crop top in the video and looked delighted to see her abs returning. Kylie recently admitted in a YouTube Q&A that, although she, “bounced back super fast” after giving birth, her body underwent some massive changes. “My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger. And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before,” she said.

Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, has also talked about accepting herself more since becoming a mom (bye bye lip fillers!) and said she wants to be a good example for her daughter. In the same YouTube video, Kylie admitted to not liking her ears, but said she quickly changed her feelings about them when she saw that Stormi had the same ones. “I want to be an example for her,” she said. “What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is obviously taking to motherhood quite well and despite some changes with her body she says she, “would have done the same thing over again.” We love that she is embracing her body to set a good example for Stormi!