Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Torn Apart By Busy Schedules — Is Their Relationship Doomed?

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons both have highly successful careers and it’s causing them to spend more and more time apart. Are they headed for a split soon?

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 22, have been the hottest new celebrity couple in the spotlight lately but their recent time apart due to busy schedules may be doing more harm than good. Kendall has been busy filming season 16 of her family’s popular reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians in L.A. while her NBA star boyfriend has been across the country in Philadelphia to train for the upcoming season with his team, the 76ers. Due to their career commitments, the couple reportedly haven’t seen each other since they were spotted out on a trip to a Best Buy together on Aug. 5, according to RadarOnline.

“Aside from starting NBA training camp, Ben’s been celebrating his rookie of the year status and making appearances all over the country,” a source told the outlet. “He is also required to make other appearances because of the endorsement deals he has in place. Ben’s schedule is tight like glue and when he does have the little spare time he’s allowed, he tries to make time for his girlfriend.”

Despite the recent time spent apart, it seems the couple prepared ahead of time for the potential scheduling conflicts. “Kendall told Ben from the get-go that her schedule and obligation to KUWTK run her life and she gave him the opportunity to jump ship,” the source continued. “He didn’t, but they are both aware that their relationship may suffer because of the length of time they won’t see each other.” We hope Kendall and Ben can work out what’s best for both of them and if they decide to stick together among their busy lives, all the more power to them!