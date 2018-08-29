Kanye West name-dropped slavery rebellion leaders (again) to back up his original shocking slavery comment at the 107.5 Morning Show on Aug. 29. Watch the interview, here!

Kanye West, 41, thinks the public’s got it twisted! He didn’t say “slavery was a choice” on TMZ Live back in May 4, as a host on the 107.5 Morning Show put it. “Which wasn’t the actual comment but it was taken as that,” Kanye said on the radio show, hosted by Leon Rogers, Kendra G and Kyle, on Aug. 29. “It doesn’t matter, it’s fine.” Then he launched into what exactly he was trying to get at, using the same argument he used back in May. Apparently, Kanye thinks some of history’s most noteworthy names might’ve agreed with him!

“I said 400 years, it sounds like a choice to me. It sounds like a choice to the spirit of Kanye West which I think is aligned with the spirit of Harriet Tubman,” Kanye said, referring to the hero who led reportedly over 300 slaves out of imprisonment through the Underground Railroad. He then compared himself to another slavery rebellion leader, saying, “Which I think is aligned with the spirit of Nat Turner, which in my non-historical opinion, I feel that these are examples from the past of people who felt similar to that.” Just a note – Nat Turner was the only slave to lead America’s “only effective, sustained rebellion” in the country’s history, according to History. “Even if it was worded incorrectly in the white man’s tongue, maybe I could have danced, or maybe I could have spoken Swahili, and spoken the actual language,” Kanye added. “Because even the fact that we’re having to have this conversation in English is a form of slavery because it’s not even our tongue, it’s not even our language.” Just as a refresher, Kanye had already compared himself to these two heroes on TMZ Live.

Kanye’s not the only person to “align” himself to a modern day freedom fighter. Nicki Minaj, 35, also name-dropped Harriet Tubman. “All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK SHIT UP!!!!!!!! Queen of the week may go to HARRIET TUBMAN!!!!!!,” the “Barbie Dreams” rapper tweeted on Aug. 20. “Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you n***az history would’ve been a lot less triumphant.” She later explained the historical call-out, tweeting the same day, “[Harriet] said she could’ve rescued more slaves had they known they were slaves. I fought for streaming services to count toward billboard when alotta n***z stayed quiet.”

Kanye did eventually apologize for his original slavery comment, seeing the backlash it received, which you can watch above. But he barely left the Chicago building before a Fox 32 News reporter caught up to him, asking him if he has a message to send back to President Donald Trump, 72, who reportedly bragged “a few days ago” that Kanye still likes him. Kanye confirmed that. “I like him,” he told the reporter.

