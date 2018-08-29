Josh Peck Reunites With Drake Bell To Share Exciting Baby News 1 Year After Wedding Snub

All is well for Josh Peck and Drake Bell more than one year after they publicly feuded over a wedding invite snub. Josh even included his pal in a sweet video where he revealed his wife is pregnant! Watch here.

Josh Peck and his wife, Paige O’Brien, are expecting their first child together, and the former Nickelodeon star made sure to film his friends’ reactions when he shared the news with them. He then went on to compile all the conversations in a YouTube video — and that included one with his former co-star and longtime pal, Drake Bell! The guys’ reunion happens at about 11:40 in the video above, and Drake’s reaction to Josh’s exciting news is TOO sweet. “Dude, this is so wild,” Drake raves. “Are we that old? This is nuts. I’m so happy for you man. That’s so cool.” He also vows to teach the little one guitar, and gets permission from Josh to be called “Uncle Drake.”

It’s so amazing to see such a happy reconciliation between Drake and Josh — after all, it was just over a year ago that fans feared their friendship was over for good! When Josh married Paige in June 2017, he didn’t invite Drake to the nuptials. Instead, Drake found out about the wedding via an Instagram post…and he was not happy. “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” he tweeted. “I’ll miss you brotha.” Both messages were quickly deleted, but not before fans nabbed screenshots.

The drama didn’t last too long, though. The guys reunited and hugged it out at the VMAs just two months later, and then Drake even appeared in Josh’s Vlog from the event. Earlier this year, Drake opened up about the brief “feud,” and explained that he and Josh hashed it out.

“We talked about it and I was like, ‘Dude, I’m just a little bummed,’ and he was like, ‘Honestly, first of all, I didn’t think you’d want to come,'” Drake told Seventeen. “‘Secondly, it was such a nightmare putting it all together and scheduling and invitations, and then I just let my wife handle it all.'”‘ Clearly the guys are on good terms now, and we can’t wait to see how they spend time with Josh’s baby together when he or she is born!