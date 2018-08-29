Jennifer Aniston’s Rumored BF Trainer Gushes Over Her ‘Natural Athlete’ Workout Skills

Jennifer Aniston is in knockout shape thanks to her easy-on-the-eyes trainer, Leyon Azubuike! As rumors continue to swirl that the two are dating, he’s gushing over Jen and her athletic physique!

Jennifer Aniston, 49, is looking good and her trainer (and rumored new man) Leyon Azubuike knows it! Her boxing coach, who co-owns the boxing studio and athletic performance facility Gloveworx in Los Angeles gushed over his client, telling People that working with Aniston has been a “great experience.” He explained how the actress is very disciplined when it comes to her workouts. “She’s very diligent. She is ready to work out hard, every single time she hits the gym,” Azubuike said.

“Whether it be a 45-minute session, whether it be a 2-hour session, she’s always ready to go. Incredibly consistent and hardworking, and that makes my job a little bit easier. She’s a very good, natural athlete.” Aniston, who has always been on top of her workouts and staying fit, has also credited drinks lots of water for her clear skin and shape.

Azubuike’s recent comments came after a report claimed the fitness pro and actress were more than friends after their steamy sessions together. However, neither of them have addressed or confirmed the speculation. Not to mention, many reports have attempted to couple Aniston with just about anyone after her recent split from Justin Theroux, 46.

The two announced their separation on February 15 of this year. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” Aniston and Theroux said in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” The pair were together for nearly seven years and married for two and a half years.

Aniston previously opened up about Azubuike and her newfound boxing obsession. “I have this trainer named Leyon, who I believe hung the moon,” she told in InStyle as their September cover girl. “It’s the longest workout I’ve actually stayed with consistently other than yoga. There’s something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you’re not just sitting on a bike. It’s amazing.”