‘Grocery Store’ Joe Admits He’d Be A ‘Nervous Wreck’ As The Bachelor — Will He Take The Job?

Come on, ‘Grocery Store’ Joe! Even though the ‘BiP’ star says he’d be ‘nervous wreck’ as the new Bachelor, he did give us a definitive answer on ‘Ellen’ about whether or not he’d do the show!

Is “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, 31, the next Bachelor? That’s the million dollar question. While we don’t know whether or not Joe ends up with Kendall Long, 27, by the end of the Bachelor In Paradise season 5, Joe hasn’t completely ruled out being the next Bachelor. Ellen DeGeneres’s guest host, Lea Michele, 32, asks Joe the tough questions on the Aug. 29 episode of Ellen. “If I’m single at the end of this show, I would definitely be the Bachelor,” Joe tells Lea. “Would I be a good one? Probably not.”

But why? Joe reveals that it’s “because I’d probably be a nervous wreck the entire time. It would actually be really bad.” Joe, you’re being too hard on yourself now. Let’s be honest here, Joe would be an amazing Bachelor.

There are only a few weeks of Bachelor In Paradise left, so the couples are all going to flesh out. Joe admits that he’s “not upset” at how things ended up for him on Paradise. That could mean he’s with Kendall, happy with being single, or the new Bachelor! These cryptic teases are killing us!

Grocery Store Joe has been a frontrunner to be the new Bachelor ever since Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette ended. “I think everything is a possibility. He’s on Bachelor In Paradise, so we’ve got to watch what the reaction is,” Rob Mills, ABC’s SVP of alternative series, specials & late-night programming, told our sister site Variety. There was such a huge following for Grocery Store Joe — someone that we really know nothing about, but we will know more after Bachelor In Paradise.” Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.