‘AGT’s Howie Mandel Sends Support To ‘Great Friend’ Mel B After She Admits To Getting Therapy

Howie Mandel’s sticking by Mel B through the ‘tough times.’ The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge sent support to her after the show Aug. 28, saying that he’s so proud of the ‘great mother and friend’ she is after her admission to seek therapy treatment.

“Well first of all I don’t know if that is the truth, that is something that somebody may have read,” Mandel told reporters after the August 28 episode of AGT, the same day reports claimed Mel was headed to rehab. “But I will say that she went through a divorce and tough times, and as a friend I am there for her,” he said. “I don’t know of anything that you read or that you have heard is absolutely true. I can tell you that I sat beside a very strong women that showed up for work who is a true professional; Who is a great Mom and a great friend and somebody that I am proud of and if she ever needs anything from me as a friend I am there for her. We all are!”

Mel set the record straight about the rehab reports during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wednesday, August 29. In a preview clip for the episode (released on August 28) Mel said her announcement to seek treatment got “a little bit skewed with.”

“I’ve been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago,” she told Lea Michele, who was filling in for DeGeneres. “My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book,” Mel continued, referencing her marriage and subsequent divorce Belafonte.

“I do address a lot of those issues. But you know, no, I’m not an alcoholic. No, I’m not a sex addict,” she clarified. “You know, I was with the same person for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That’s all I can say about it. I’d like to say a lot more, but we’re on this show — let’s keep it P.C. But yeah, I address a lot of those issues [in the book] and I did kind of have to ease my pain … I do suffer a lot from PTSD.”

Mel and Belafonte split in 2017 after a long and very public battle in which the singer at one point accused Belafonte of domestic violence.