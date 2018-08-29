Farrah Abraham Wants Selena Gomez To Play Her In ‘Teen Mom’ Movie About Her Life

Farrah Abraham’s been busy working on her ‘Teen Mom’ movie and has some exciting thoughts on who she wants to play her — we’ve got all the details!

Farrah Abraham, 27, quit MTV’s Teen Mom earlier this year, but that hasn’t stopped her from focusing on a Teen Mom film she plans to produce, which will be based on her book, My Teenage Dream Ended which was published in 2012. The Teen Mom movie is almost ready for casting and Farrah reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that she would love to see Selena Gomez play her in the upcoming movie. “I think Selena Gomez would play me great and I am excited to start casting once the package is ready to go!” Could Selena be replying to Farrah’s request with “It Ain’t Me” or “Come & Get It?”

It turns out that the New York Times best-selling author is “finishing the first round of the script and they have brought in more screenwriters.” But despite Farrah’s big screen dreams, she admitted, “I’m tired of my name being associated with Teen Mom…my brand is bigger than Teen Mom and I have moved on.” However, with the success MTV has seen of the reality show based on young moms, this could be a huge blockbuster for Farrah — and Selena Gomez, if she accepts the role!

It’s not likely Farrah’s former reality show castmates will be lining up to purchase tickets to see the film, which is expected to be ready in early 2019. The brunette beauty is known for slamming her co-stars including the Teen Mom OG newest addition, Bristol Palin. When recently asked by Us Weekly how she felt about the former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin‘s daughter joining the cast, Farrah was unfazed by the decision and clapped back, “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”