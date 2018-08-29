Twinning is winning. Donald Trump Jr. perfectly matched his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as the two dressed in blue for a sweet date night in the Big Apple.

Someone cue up George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody In Blue.” Donald Trump Jr.,40, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, were dressed in matching hues when they decided to have a romantic dinner together on Aug. 28, per Daily Mail. The couple were spotted leaving her Manhattan apartment – in pictures you can see here – and heading towards the Four Seasons restaurant, where they stayed until 11pm. The cleavage on Kimberly’s outfit was deep, but not as deep as the affection she feels for the son of President Donald Trump.

“I’ve never been happier,” the former Fox News personality (who exited the network after allegations of “inappropriate” behavior) told Page Six as she and Donald Jr. attended a fundraiser for Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin. “I am thrilled to be joining Don Jr. across the country in amplifying the America-first message. We are working non-stop and we make the perfect team.” And just like any other members of a team, the two seem to be adopting a “uniform” by dressing alike.

They also seem to be in sync when it comes to vacations and love nest. They made their relationship Instagram official during an outdoors holiday, showing off their love while fishing in Montana. Surprisingly, Kimberly didn’t keep this outdoors spirit when she made over her Manhattan apartment. Her $3.4 million home was full of taxidermy animals that were left over from the previous owner. The new décor features a modern aesthetic, one with blue and silver décor.

Just how far will this “team” go? Will they wind up in the White House in 2024, presuming Donald Jr.’s father successfully wins a second term in office (and that the growing scandals involving campaign finance corruption and Russian inference don’t force him out)? If Don Jr. decided to run, his step-mother thinks he could win. Melania Trump, 48, thinks Kimberly is “a real smart cookie,” a source close to the FLOTUS EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, and her husband thinks Donald Jr “could realistically make a run for the presidency” in six years. Will the next big American political dynasty be the Trumps? Will Kimberly go from Fox News to being the First Lady? Considering who won the 2016 election, anything is possible.