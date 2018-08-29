Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Slammed For Saying He’s ‘Proud’ To Be Straight, & ‘White’

Dude, just…no. Days after ‘Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans defended her husband’s anti-LGBTQ views, David Eason doubled down on his homophobia by declaring he’s ‘proud’ to be white and straight.

“For the people who get offended when you call them what they identify themselves as… ” David Eason, 30, said when captioning an Aug. 29 Instagram post featuring a cartoon bride and groom (“Straight Pride. It’s natural, it Worked for Thousands of years and you Can Make Babies”). “I’m also proud to be a white man, a southerner and a redneck! #pride.” Conspicuously missing from David’s list of adjectives were terms like “open-minded,” “tolerant,” and “homophobic” (though, to be fair, only one of those really applies to Jenelle Evans’s husband.)

If that seems a bit harsh, it didn’t get much better in the comments section. “Wow this post is VERY uncalled for. I understand having your “own” views but saying something like this is just disrespectful smh” “You’re level of intelligence is obviously limited and your mindset is beyond archaic. I feel badly for what the children you are ‘responsible’ for instilling values and beliefs are being subjected to and witnessing. I am unfollowing you. Not sure why I did in the first place?!” “Freedom of speech is one thing, spreading and inciting hatred is another.” “You’re a disgusting human lol”

David may think he was “sticking it to the libs” by posting this trollish comment, but there are real people facing real persecution out there. LGBTQ pride is about standing up against that hate and discrimination. Speaking of which, it is still legal to suspend or fire someone because of his or her sexual identity in 28 states. Fox News even wrote about it when reporting on Stacy Bailey, a former Charlotte Anderson Elementary School teacher in Arlington, Texas. She’s suing the school district for firing her after a parent complained that she showed her then-students a picture of her now-wife. The picture in question? It shows Stacy and her then-girlfriend dressed up as Dory and Nemo from Finding Nemo.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 says that it shall be “an unlawful employment practice for an employer… to discriminate against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.” The ambiguity of the term “sex” has been argued in the court system, with the 2nd and 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals saying it does protect LGBTQ people, while the 11th and 6th circuits says the term “sex” does not extend to sexual orientation. So, while David can post his little pictures, other people are fighting for their lives and livelihoods.

David’s IG post came two days after the Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion aired, per Us Weekly. During the special, Jenelle defended her husband’s homophobic views (remember, he was fired from the show for calling members of the LGBT community “abominations.”) “He doesn’t hate those [LGBTQ] people,” she said. “He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way.”

“He’ll still love [one of his kids if they came out as gay],” Jenelle said, “and adore them, but he just wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle. It’s the way he was raised. … [But] he doesn’t run around the house saying, ‘I hate gay people.’ ” No, he just posts homophobic memes on the Internet.