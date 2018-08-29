Christina Aguilera Recalls Being Pitted Against ‘Good Girl’ Britney Spears: It ‘Hurt’ Me

Christina Aguilera is opening up about her alleged feud with Britney Spears. In this new interview, the singer gets candid about being compared to her fellow pop star and how much it hurt her.

Christina Aguilera may be known for getting “Dirrty,” but she’s cleaning it up and stripping it all away in a new interview with Cosmopolitan. The mom of two reflected on her past, including the time she was labeled as a “bad girl,” after she started to take more creative control over her image and sound. “It’s hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting [Britney Spears] as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s OK,” she said. “But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble.”

Christina has always broke down barriers and pushed the limit, even if that meant putting her own reputation on the line, but she has no regrets. “I love the female body, and I think it’s something to be proud of, not something that men should dictate ownership of. ‘Dirrty’ was extremely controversial at the time, but it would be nothing now,” she says. “I hope I paved the way and helped set the ground rules that women can be any version of themselves they wanna be…and proud of it.”

The 37-year-old recently released new music with her Liberation album, and even teamed up with Demi Lovato for the song, “Fall In Line.” Her message is still coming across loud and clear…women are fierce!

Christina will be hitting the road for the The Liberation Tour starting Sept. 25 in Hollywood, FL, and the title is too fitting for her current vibe. “With this record, I’m stripping back a lot and just trying to find myself again—just the true love and the art in the process, and not just going for some formulaic sort of force-fed direction that we can get caught up in,” she told Cosmopolitan. “So, I want to flip it on its ear and I want to do something completely unexpected from a pop-formatted show—a fresh perspective that I’ve never done this of a tour before—super creative, super interesting.”

The Burlesque star, 37 (who appeared to not have aged at all these last few years) looked fresh and bare-faced on the latest cover of Cosmopolitan, out Sept. 4. She has been rocking a toned-down look lately including going completely makeup free for a recent cover of Paper Magazine. She also sports this look for the cover of her Liberation album. “I still love getting glammed up, but I want to show imperfections on this go-round. It’s scary, but I’m up for the challenge,” she explained. “You can’t tell me something I haven’t already heard about myself anyway.” We are loving this look on Christina, but we would love anything this diva does!