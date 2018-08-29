Chris Lane Hopes His Music ‘Takes You Somewhere’: ‘That’s The Kind Of Artist I Want To Be’

Chris Lane released his third album ‘Laps Around The Sun’ a little over a month ago, just in time to be one of our go-to beach soundtracks! He talks to HollywoodLife about the heartwarming inspiration behind his new music.

If you can’t get enough of Chris Lane‘s “Take Back Home Girl” collab with Tori Kelly, then you need to hurry and download his new album Laps Around The Sun. With this third album, Chris introduces a new side of himself we didn’t hear before with his early hits, “Fix” and “For Her.” “For my first record, I was figuring out what kind of artist I wanted to be, and trying to figure out what kind of songs I wanted to write. Sometimes it takes people two or three records in to figure that out,” Chris explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “Ultimately I was at a Kenny Chesney concert, and just the atmosphere of the show, how he connected not only with me, but the whole crowd, and a lot of it has to do with the songs. He has a way of taking you to so many good memories in your life, and I wanted my music to do the same exact thing.”

From “Fishin’,” to “New Phone, Who’s This,” to his stunning duet with Danielle Bradbery, “Without You,” Chris’s album takes listeners to several different moments in their lives, from happy to sad. “A lot of the songs, I wanted them to take me to my happy place. Ultimately, I wanted it to take people to whatever their happy place is,” Chris said. “I grew up going to Myrtle Beach with my family, and some of my happiest memories come out of that beach. A lot of the songs I try to write were inspired by that. I just wanted songs that I could connect with that I felt like other people would connect with on whatever level.”

We’ll tell you what, Chris’s new tracks are amazing, and they’ll be even better live! That’s right — Chris is embarking on the Laps Around The Sun Tour this fall, kicking off in Gulf Breeze, FL on October 12th! The Walmart Yodeler Mason Ramsey and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett will be joining him on his headlining tour, so you may want to run and get your tickets now!