Chelsea Houska Welcomes Baby #3 On Her Birthday, A Girl — See Pic

She may not be a teen anymore, but we still want to know all about Chelsea Houska and her cute kids. Lucky for us, she just gave birth to her third! Congrats to her and her husband Cole on their first baby girl together — welcome to the world!

And just like that, Chelsea Houska, 26, is a mom of three! The Teen Mom 2 star and her husband Cole DeBoer, 30, just added a beautiful baby girl to their growing family — and on Chelsea’s birthday, no less! “Sweet baby Layne” was born on Aug. 29, she confirmed on Instagram, and Layne is a lucky little lady already. Not only does she have an awesome pair of parents, but she’s got two older siblings. Aubree, from Chelsea’s previous relationship with Adam Lind, is eight-years-old and Watson is only one. We already know that these three are going to have so much fun together — and that their parents are going to have a lot of sleepless nights. Two babies under two? Yikes!

Chelsea and Cole announced that they were expecting in March when both of them posted an ultrasound pic to social media. “GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months,” Chelsea captioned her photo. “We could not be more excited!” And Cole, who posted the same thing, wrote, “This proud dad is getting a new Bow. And it’s nailed my heart.” His wife showed off her gorgeous little baby bump on Twitter right after, revealing that her pregnancy had been a breeze.

That was months ago, though, so we’ll have to tune into Teen Mom 2 to see if her easy pregnancy stayed that way! The ninth season premiered on July 9, giving all of us a sneak peek into the exciting journey to Chelsea’s third little one — and, of course, all of the drama surrounding her, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans and Leah Calvert!

Chelsea had quite a rough go of it when she was with her first baby daddy, Adam Lind, and we could not be happier that she’s finally found her happy ending with Cole. What a perfect family!