16 Celebs Who’ve Perfected The Sexy Back Arch: Kourtney & Kim Kardashian & More

Who knew that sitting up straight could make such a difference? These sexy stars proved that good posture goes a long way by arching their backs in photographs. See for yourself!

Need a selfie boost? It’s simple, just throw your shoulders back and hold your booty high — all the cool celebrities are doing it! By standing up as straight as can be and opening up their chests, so many stunning stars have transformed basic bikini pics into even more jaw-dropping shots. And if all you have to do to achieve this look is arch your back a little, what are you waiting for? If you won’t take our word for it, let Kourtney Kardashian, 39, do the talking. Actions speak louder than words and her recent pose in a sparkly purple bathing suit shows the power of a sexy back arch. The mother of three was photographed in a one-piece standing beneath a shower and — WOW! — she’s got flawless form. Take notes, people!

But you don’t have to be on your feet to rock the perfect back arch. Elizabeth Hurley, 53, proved that when she was photographed laying on the beach. Instead of flopping down on the sand, she pulled up her butt and transformed the pic from a relaxing one to a sexy one! Her body looked phenomenal, although that probably also had a little something to do with how much she had to flex to hold that position. Definitely firing up her core! And model Paulina Gretzky, 29, showed that she could do the same sexy pose while laying down on a boat. Nicki Minaj, 35, even arched her back on a couch while on all floors and Gigi Hadid, 23, tackled it on her knees. Clearly, the opportunities for a successful shot are endless here!

So why not try it out for yourself? With so many likes on each and every Instagram post, these celebs must be doing something right! And since you can’t copy Kim Kardashian‘s fame, the least you can do is copy her back arch.