Cardi B Posts Photo Of Lips & Her Fans Are Convinced It’s 1st Pic Of Baby Kulture

Cardi B took to Instagram on Aug. 29 to post a now deleted photo of a pair of lips and there’s major speculation that they belong to baby Kulture!

Cardi B, 25, caused her fans to freak out when she took to Instagram to post a close-up photo of lips that are believed to belong to her one-month-old baby girl Kulture. The teaser pic was later deleted and the rapper didn’t publicly post who the lips belonged to just yet but they definitely looked like they could belong to a baby! Cardi captioned the exciting pic with the lips emoji and two kissing emojis but no words to describe it.

If the lips do belong to Kulture, it will be the first time Cardi gave a sneak peek at what her daughter with Offset, 26,looks like. Although many fans have been asking her to post a pic of the little bundle of joy on social media, Cardi’s been very private and protective. She recently expressed that she’ll show her baby when she’s ready and not one minute sooner which isn’t too surprising considering Cardi’s known for doing things on her own terms and in her own timing. After all, she did secretly marry Offset and didn’t let fans know about it until it was leaked on social media.

Although Cardi and Offset’s marriage seems to be going well, they’re reportedly having a difficult time agreeing on when to reveal baby Kulture to the world. Offset is apparently even more paranoid about showing off his loving daughter to the world and we can definitely understand why. The lovebirds were very open about Cardi’s pregnancy and baby bump once the rapper revealed her bump during her performance on Saturday Night Live so perhaps they’ll be the same way when they decide to show off Kulture!

OMGGG CARDI SHARES A PIC OF KULTURE LIPS OMG pic.twitter.com/22ktKyV8ZJ — 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐈 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒©️ (@CardiData) August 30, 2018

We’re hoping to see Kulture soon and Cardi’s most recent lips post could definitely be an indication that she may be getting closer to showing her off. We can only wait to see if she’ll make any more teaser posts in the near future but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out and update accordingly!