BTS’ ‘IDOL’ Video Reaches 100 Million Views In Just 4 Days & Fans Could Not Be Happier

In less than one week, the guys from BTS have already garnered more than 100 million views on their music video for ‘IDOL’, and their super passionate fans are thrilled!

BTS dropped their music video for “IDOL” on Aug. 24, and just four days later, it made it to the “100 million” mark for YouTube views. Fans have been re-watching the video over and over to support the band, and the results paid off. Loyal BTS followers sent their congratulatory messages to the guys via Twitter with the hashtag #IDOL100M after reaching the milestone, and the amount of views have only been growing from there. As of press time, the video has more than 101 million views!

After its released, “IDOL” quickly set the record for most YouTube views in a 24-hour period. The video had more than 45 million views in its first day of being debuted, surpassing Taylor Swift‘s previous record of 43.2 million for her “Look What You Made Me Do” video. Before “IDOL,” BTS scored 35.9 million views in 24 hours for the “Fake Love” video in May. Clearly, the fans are more passionate than ever about the group, and are continuing to help them score new records day by day. Amazing!

Of course, the next goal will be getting one billion views for the “IDOL” video, which is no easy feat. The most-viewed YouTube video of all-time is Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito,” which has racked up 5.46 billion watches. Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” and Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” fall next on the list with 3.73 million each.

#IDOL100M proud of army for all your hard work💙💙 pic.twitter.com/ui9ELZmyI7 — HANN 1ST WIN!! (@bts_taetaehy) August 29, 2018

We’re confident that fans of BTS will do whatever it takes to help the guys rack up those views. Do you have it in you, ARMY!?