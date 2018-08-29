It’s Wednesday, but Brad Pitt looked like a #TBT to his youthful days in throwback clothes for ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ on Aug. 29. See the stunning pics, here!

Once upon a time, there was an actor named Brad Pitt, 54, who never aged. Or so the story goes after you see these candid pictures of Brad while filming his latest project, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, taken on Aug. 29! No Photoshop or Facetune was responsible for Brad’s age-defying looks as he was captured strolling on set. Brad’s tribute to ’60s mod fashion in his golden combed-over ‘do, fitted tee and white slacks made our hearts flutter. The Western touches of a snakeskin belt and cowboy boots made him look especially youthful. We vote that Brad should only be allowed to shop vintage from here on out! SEE PICS OF BRAD PITT ONSET LOOKING LIKE HE’S 27, HERE.

Brad’s snazzy costume is an indicator of how big this film is going to be. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, which is set to be released on July 26, 2019, is director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino’s latest passion project. “A faded TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles,” reads the film’s synopsis on IMDb, just to give you an idea. Hollywood hot shots Margot Robbie, 28, Dakota Fanning, 24, Burt Reynolds, 82, Al Pacino, 78, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, are also joining Brad as co-stars! Among the star-studded cast, we’ve learned that Brad has especially gotten close to Leonardo. The Wolf of Wall Street actor even posted a picture of the two of them — again, in fun throwback threads — to his Instagram on June 27. “Brad and Leo are really becoming fast friends now that they are working together,” a source close to Brad shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on June 28. “They have similar personalities, similar interest and they are both legendary with the ladies.”

While Brad’s flashing his golden looks and making new friends, his soon-to-be ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 43, is reportedly not looking as healthy. A shocking report went so far as to claim that Angelina, who’s in the middle of a drawn-out custody battle with Brad, has dropped to 76 pounds! “Angie has stopped eating almost entirely and has now shriveled down to 76 pounds. Angie’s an emotional and physical wreck — and she’s on the verge of collapse!” a source claimed to Star magazine on Aug. 29. “She’s practically living on ice cubes, and she’s so anorexic her skin is sagging and her bones are almost breaking. She needs help, and fast.”

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Brad has battled it out over divorce papers since 2016, but at least he hasn’t lost that glow! He’s forever a pretty boy, even in his fifties.