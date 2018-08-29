Ben Affleck Reportedly Drank Alone For Days – In ‘Bad Shape’ Before Jen Garner Intervention & Rehab

A new report says that Ben Affleck found himself in a downward spiral in the days before he entered rehab. Read the heartbreaking details here.

Ben Affleck, 46, knew it was time to head to rehab, given his grim condition in the days leading up to his Aug. 22 check-in at a treatment center. “Ben had been drinking alone for days…he was in bad shape. He had barely been eating and had not showered. It didn’t take much convincing. He wanted to go, and he cooperated,” a source told People magazine.

With the actor in a dark place, it looks like his estranged wife Jennifer Garner, 46, stepped in at the right time. Jen staged an intervention with Ben at his Pacific Palisades home, before whisking him away to a treatment center. It’s unsurprising that Ben had fallen prey to the bottle in the days before. The actor was actually snapped accepting a delivery of beer and spirits to his house. The Pacifico beer-branded box was filled with what appeared to be Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whisky, a sure sign that Ben had not only fallen off the wagon, but needed help. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment.

The actor previously spent time in rehab in 2001 and 2017, in his longstanding battle with alcoholism. This time though, Ben was transported to The Canyon Treatment Center at Peace Park in Malibu, where he is now currently staying. Ben is certainly not roughing it at his new residence. “A private room at the The Canyon in Malibu costs $130,000 for 30 days. There are never more than 16 patients there at a time and each patient gets individual attention,” an employee at The Canyon shared with HollywoodLife.

Ben has been getting a ton of support though, and will hopefully find himself in a healthy place soon. Good pal Matt Damon has sent his well-wishes to the actor, and Jen has also has Ben’s back all the way. She has made it evident she’s NOT letting him quit rehab. “Jen has made it very clear to Ben that leaving rehab is not an option right now, for him or the kids. Jen loves Ben with all her heart and she always will…he’s the father of her children and will always remain dear to her, but she’s growing weary of constantly picking up the pieces after him,” a source close to Jen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.