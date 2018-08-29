Bella Hadid Poses Nude & Grabs Her Naked Breasts In Hot New Pics For ‘Pop’ Mag — See Photos

Bella Hadid is pushing the boundaries yet again in her latest nude photo shoot, this time for ‘Pop’ magazine! See provocative pics of her clutching her boobs and more, here.

This might just be Bella Hadid’s most high-concept nude photo shoot yet. Pop magazine shared three pictures of the 21-year-old model in barely-there designer threads to its Instagram on Aug. 27, which didn’t do much to cover her bare breasts! In the first shot, Bella clutched a Moncler puffer coat against her naked body. In the second photo, Bella’s nipples are only censored by the clever placement of Balenciaga fur. And in the third and most jaw-dropping picture, Bella is draped in Alexander McQueen threads…only from the waist down! CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS OF BELLA THAT WILL MAKE YOU BLUSH.

But the photo shoot doesn’t rely on shock factor. From the exquisite designs to the way Bella elegantly holds herself, the model’s birthday suit isn’t the only attention-grabbing feature in the photo shoot. Shot by photographer and stylist Stevie Dance, these photos are available in print in Issue 39 of Pop magazine, which is already on sale. With that project out of the way, maybe Bella can enjoy even more date nights with her newly reunited boyfriend The Weeknd, 28. The two were most recently photographed smooching in Los Angeles on Aug. 26!

Bella is definitely not camera shy. This isn’t her first NSFW rodeo! We’ve seen her nipples through sheer fabric many a time, whether it be on the runway for an Alexandre Vauthier couture show or at her 20th birthday party. And then Bella has dropped a top altogether, like while tanning by the pool in an Instagram photo posted on April 16, or posing naked for Vogue Italia, dripping in fake pasta in December of 2017! The list of risque Bella shots go on. The model even admitted that she’s more comfortable with nude shoots than her older sister, Gigi Hadid, 23! “I know Gigi feels more uncomfortable with the nude part – and, obviously, I’m more comfortable with that – but it was so much fun,” Bella told Vogue in an interview published on Feb. 2, regarding her nude portrait with Gigi in the magazine’s March issue.

We’re speechless. We don’t know which photographer or visionary stylist is going to top this photo shoot!