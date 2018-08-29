‘America’s Got Talent’ got emotional on the Aug. 28 episode when contestant Michael Ketterer sang ‘Us’ by James Bay and brought judge Simon Cowell to tears with his inspirational talent.

America’s Got Talent contestant Michael Ketterer blew everyone away when he gave an incredible touching performance of “Us” by James Bay on the Aug. 28 episode and he even brought hard-to-impress judge Simon Cowell, 58, to tears! The father of six has been a favorite on the exciting season and his latest performance may have just won him the top spot. After the touching stage moment, Simon tried to hold back from crying but couldn’t help but break down a bit as he told Michael he was a “really really special guy” and there’s just something about him.

There’s definitely something special about him indeed. Michael is the father of six children, some of which he lovingly adopted with his wife, and he’s been competing on the show to inspire them and let them know that dreams can come true. The talented singer has been through some pretty tough life-changing moments in his life, including almost losing his wife and baby daughter when his wife got sick during her pregnancy, so his ability to overcome and stay strong has been amazing to witness.

The most recent episode of the popular competition series was the last night for viewers to vote for their favorites in the semi-finals. Seven contestants will make it through and five will sadly go home on the results episode set to air on Aug. 29. With how impressive Michael has been up until now, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if he makes it through!

Anyone who can make Simon cry deserves a chance to win the competition in our eyes! It will be interesting to see where things lead but we can’t wait to find out!