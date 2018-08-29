‘America’s Got Talent’ Recap: 7 Acts Head to The Semifinals As 5 Are Sent Home

The acts who performed on the Aug. 27 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ learn their fate during the live results show on Aug. 28. Here’s our recap of everything that went down!

A spot in the Semifinals is on the line for the remaining Quarterfinal acts on America’s Got Talent! 12 acts performed during the Aug. 27 episode, but five will be eliminated before the next phase of the competition. The episode starts with a recap of performances, but finally, it’s time to get to some results. Tyra Banks announces the three acts who are in danger: Aaron Crow, Daniel Emmet and The Future Kings. One of the three will be saved with America’s Dunkin’ Donuts Save by the end of the episode, while the second will be saved by the judges.

Us The Duo and Accordion Hans are next to find out their fate. Tyra reveals that America voted for Us The Duo to move onto the Semifinals. Unfortunately, that means Hans is heading home, but as always, he kept a smile on his face upon hearing the news. Next, Brian King Joseph and Joseph O’ Brien hear their results. Brian King is revealed as the next act moving on, and he’s nearly brought to tears by the announcement.

After a performance from the cast of Broadway’s Beautiful, it’s time to get to more results. Tyra announces that Michael Ketterer is safe and headed to the Semifinals. It’s no surprise, of course — Michael even brought Simon Cowell to tears last night! The next act voted through is Christina Wells, but unfortunately, at the same time, Rob Lake is eliminated. Zurcaroh and UDI Dance are the next to find out where they stand. Zurcaroh receives more of America’s votes and are onto the Semifinals, which means UDI is sent home.

Finally, it’s time to find out who’s moving on thanks to the Dunkin’ Donuts Save. The majority of America’s Dunkin’ Save vote goes to Daniel Emmet, so he’ll advance in the competition. This is his second save in the competition, so he’s obviously overwhelmed.

The fate of Aaron and The Future Kings is left in the judges’ hands. Mel B votes for Aaron, Heidi Klum also goes with Aaron, while Simon goes with The Future Kings. The vote is left in Howie Mandel’s hands, and he decides to pick Aaron, sending him to next week’s Semifinals.