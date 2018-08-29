‘AGT’s Michael Ketterer: Seeing Simon Cry Over My Performance ‘Means A Lot’ — ‘He Gets It’

Michael Ketterer spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about he feels regarding Simon Cowell crying over his powerful ‘AGT’ quarterfinals performance. Plus, he reveals what it would mean to win season 13!

Michael Ketterer ended the Aug. 29 episode of America’s Got Talent with a breathtaking performance of James Bay’s “Us” that brought tough judge Simon Cowell to tears. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Michael after the show to get his reaction about the game-changing moment.

“The whole night, every bit of it has been wild,” Michael told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ever since I stepped off the stage I haven’t had the time to process everything. It was so huge and amazing and to see Simon tear up like that means a lot. That means a lot. You know, I feel he gets it. I feel it really helps us all to show that he has heart. He might come across sometimes as harsh, but sometimes the greatest thing is the truth. I want to know the truth, so I know what to correct instead of keep going on not knowing. His delivery might not be the best for every person, but I think he means well. I think he means the best with his comments.”

Michael revealed to HollywoodLife that his wife, Ivey, and children came up to him backstage and gave him “the biggest bear hug. They have always said how proud they are. They always say, ‘We are proud of you Dad.’ So that is something fathers will understand. Fathers get that type of moment when your child tells you how proud they are to them. It means the absolute world!” Michael and Ivey have 6 kids, including 5 that they adopted.

The singer has received so much love from fans since his AGT audition, which earned him Simon’s Golden Buzzer. “To win this all would absolutely change my life,” Michael told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.