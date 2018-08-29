Lottie Moss & More Reveal Thigh-High Slits & Legs In Gorgeous Gowns At Venice Film Festival

Gorgeous stars came out for some fun at the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29 and we’ve got some of the best photos from the red carpet right here!

The Venice Film Festival red carpet was sizzling on Aug. 29 when a plethora of incredibly sexy stars came out dressed to impress! Lottie Moss, Naomi Watts and many more women and men posed in the spotlight in front of flashing cameras and looked better than ever, and we have all of the best pics right here! From flashy high-slit gowns to dashing suits, the celebs were turning heads the entire time with their wardrobe choices while representing some of the best new films in the industry.

Lottie looked absolutely amazing in a bright pink strapless gown with a high-slit and silver wrap-around sandal-style heels. Naomi chose to go with a long strapless gown that was a similar pink to Lottie’s dress and she looked equally stunning. Barbara Palvin flaunted her incredible figure in a navy blue flared mini dress with a colorful floral design while Sara Sampaio shined in a silky silver strapless gown with pinkish tones and a big bow detail in the front.

Izabel Goulart twirled in a silver sleeveless gown and Fiammetta Cicogna smiled in a loose white dress that had off-the-shoulder sleeves and a high black belt tied above her waist. Ryan Gosling was one of the best dressed men of the event in a white blazer over a white button-down shirt and black pants. Marta Pozzan was also a sight to see in a dark red sleeveless gown with a black belt tied around her waist. There were so many lovely celebs that came out to not only look good but to support some of the most entertaining films of the year and it was truly a memorable experience!

The Venice Film Festival is always an exciting annual event with some of the best dressed stars. We’re already looking forward to next year’s festivities!