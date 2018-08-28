Finally — the answers we’ve been waiting for! Despite speculation, Khloe hid her baby bump from the world for SO long before making an official announcement. We’ve got all the details on why she delayed!

The cat’s out of the bag now! Just because Khloe Kardashian, 34, has shared all kinds of sweet pics of her daughter ever since True Thompson was born four months ago, we haven’t stopped wondering why she and Tristan Thompson, 27, took so long to announce her pregnancy in the first place. But lucky for us, this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians covers that exciting time period and we finally have the answers we wanted — turns out, Khloe was waiting for Kylie Jenner, 21, to tell everyone that she was expecting. “I am really anxious to announce my pregnancy, but Kylie’s three months ahead of me and I want to give her her own time to shine and let her do her own thing,” Khloe explained. The only problem? “Kylie keeps going back and forth about announcing.”

But even though these siblings are close, they don’t need to do everything together. A pregnancy announcement is a big moment, and Kylie pushed Khloe to do it on her own. “You don’t have to wait for me,” she said to Khloe over the phone. “You should announce.” And announce she did, with an Instagram post in December. You know what that means? Khloe really didn’t waste any time sharing her big news with her fans after her convo with Kylie. The rest of the episode was centered around the annual Kardashian Christmas party, so their phone call happened sometime around then. “I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one!” she said in her December reveal. “But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

In her post, Khloe also apologized to fans for waiting so long to say something. “I know we’ve been keeping this quite but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” she said. “To enjoy our first precious moments just us.” But while that may be true, now we know there was a different reason! She was waiting on an announcement from Kylie that would never happen.

Who could forget how Kylie forced fans to wait until after her daughter Stormi Webster had been born before she said anything? We totally respect her decision, though, especially because the episode showed how long she’d been planning that.

“I don’t think i’m ever going to announce that I’m pregnant,” she told Khloe on the phone. “Never. I just don’t want to be in the spotlight.” And just like that, it all makes sense! Oh, what a single episode can do.