Us The Duo: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Singing Couple On ‘AGT’

Us the Duo is back for another round on ‘AGT.’ Before this beautiful and brilliant couple takes the stage again, here’s what you need to know to get caught up on the beloved singing couple.

Us the Duo will be serenading us once again on America’s Got Talent season 13 in hopes of winning the $1 million prize and a Vegas show. The duo is comprised of Michael, 28, and Carissa Alvarado, 27, who just so happen to be husband and wife! Michael and Carissa are insanely talented and are already frontrunners this season. Here are 5 key facts to know about Us the Duo!

1. The husband and wife are already very successful. The couple has released four full length albums and were once Vine sensations. They’ve also partnered with brands like Amazon, AT&T and Burt’s Bees on national campaigns, according to their official website. They also performed live this summer in 21 North American cities on their Together Tour.

2. They’re expecting a baby! Michael and Carissa announced their exciting baby news on AGT when they returned for judge cuts. Their baby girl will arrive in Oct. 2018, just a few weeks after the AGT season 13 winner will be crowned. So, Us the Duo will soon be Us the Trio!

3. Their song has been featured in a popular animated movie! The original song “No Matter Where You Are” was a part of the movie’s soundtrack. The 2014 film starred Diego Luna, Zoë Saldana, and Channing Tatum.

4. Oprah Winfrey is a huge fan. After Oprah saw The Book of Life, she booked Us The Duo for her Life You Want tour, according to Billboard. It takes a lot to impress Oprah, but Us the Duo sure did!

5. They sang at their own wedding! The couple were their own musical guests! They sang their hit “”No Matter Where You Are” on their big day. Carissa sang in her gorgeous wedding gown, while Michael was in his tuxedo!