Iggy Azalea Dating NBA Player Jimmy Butler? Why Tyga’s ‘Frustrated’ & ‘Jealous’

Iggy Azalea is killing the dating game! After she was spotted out with Jimmy Butler on Aug. 26, dating speculation followed, and Tyga’s upset about it! He’s hurting that Iggy’s not giving him a chance and here’s why!

Tyga, 28, is in his feelings over the rumor that Iggy Azalea, 28, is dating Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Jimmy Butler, 28. “Tyga is very jealous over the rumors, although he has no real reason to be since he and Iggy are not together. But, that doesn’t change how he feels,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has a special relationship with Iggy and he knows if she’d give him a chance they could be a legit couple.” Iggy won’t give T-Raww a chance because she thinks he’s too much of a player, the insider notes. “It frustrates the hell out of Tyga, especially because he knows how athletes and other guys chasing her are just like him.”

When it comes down to it, it’s not about Butler. “Tyga’s just upset that Iggy’s giving someone else a chance, and not him,” the source admits, adding that Tyga “genuinely cares for Iggy” and just wants the best for her. “He fears she could get her heart broken, but that is when Tyga will make his move.” Right now, Tyga’s keeping his mouth shut. “He’s going to stay all positive and on Iggy’s good side. Tyga is playing along, and if something happens, he’ll be there for Iggy.” Ultimately, T just wants her to give him a “real chance,” the insider reveals.

The rumor mill kicked into overdrive after Iggy was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu seemingly with Butler. The two were photographed standing next to a black vehicle together, while outside the popular restaurant on Sunday, August 26.

However, Iggy was quick to shoot down the dating speculation. “Can we please stop saying every man who is single you see me standing next to is someone I’m on a date with,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram soon after the photos hit the internet. “The whole thing gives me crazy anxiety & makes me feel like I can’t have normal in passing conversations with people because everything ends up being some ‘story’ for the internet,” she continued.

As for Iggy and Tyga? — The two have been rumored to be dating ever since they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella back in April 2018. The pair recently fueled romance rumors when they were photographed yachting together in Miami in early August. Iggy’s also denied being romantically linked to Tyga as well.

Iggy recently said she was in a relationship with NFL star DeAndre Hopkins, 26. Nonetheless, she quickly backpedaled and later tweeted that she is “single.” — So, Iggy’s just a mystery!