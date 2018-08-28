Stormy Daniels Claims Sex With Trump Lasted ‘Two Minutes’ In New Interview – Details & Pic

When it comes to her alleged affair with Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels has no problem selling him ‘short.’ While posing in an elegant blue gown, the ex-adult film star dished on her brief romance with the president.

“How many details can you really give about two minutes?” Stormy Daniels, 39, said to Vogue magazine, implying that sex with President Donald Trump, 73, was short and not-so-sweet. When asked if she was being sincere by saying it takes longer to microwave a breakfast burrito than it takes to have sex with Trump, she threw some more shade towards the commander-in-chief. “Maybe. I’m being generous.”

Yikes. Despite this little bit of shade at the president, Stormy assured that the sex between her and Donald was purely consensual…while also getting in a dig at Trump’s weight. “Not once did I ever feel like I was in any sort of physical danger,” she told Vogue’s Amy Chozick. “I’m sure if I would’ve taken off running, he wouldn’t have given chase. And even if I had, there’s no way he could’ve caught me… He’s even less likely to catch me now.”

Speaking of Trump “catching” Stormy – many suspect her July 12 arrest at a Ohio strip club was a politically-motivated sting – Stormy spoke about how her feud with the president has earned her so many fans across the political spectrum. “People come up and they’re so emotional and they put so much on me,” she tells Vogue. “They’re like, ‘You’re going to save the world, you’re a patriot, you’re a hero,’ It’s funny. It’s actually easier for me to handle the negative stuff. It’s not like I turned on Twitter today and was called a whore for the first time.”

The negative stuff has gotten scary since her newfound fame. “We’ve been in a couple car chases,” Stormy says. “We’ve had people put notes under the door, which means they know what hotel I’m in, which means we’ve had to change hotels in the middle of the night. We’ve been at restaurants when we order food and it’s taken too long or somebody was watching and we’ve had to leave—like that.” While this may sound like paranoia for some, remember that a man (who may or may not look like Tom Brady) came up and threatened Stormy in 2011 to “leave Trump alone.”

“I’m not like some big Hillary [Clinton] supporter,” Stormy admits when saying she didn’t get into this fight with Trump with a political agenda. “I’m a Republican. … When I started this, I just wanted to save my own ass, not everybody else’s.” Well, Stormy may end up “saving” the world.