Sofia Richie Fears Kourtney Kardashian Will Never Get Over Scott Disick — Is Their Romance Doomed?

Sofia Richie is not feeling secure in her relationship with Scott Disick now that his ex Kourtney Kardashian is single and she is trying to keep him close so he doesn’t get back with the mother of his children.

Sofia Richie, 20, is feeling discomfort about her relationship with Scott Disick, 35, and it’s all because she thinks his newly single ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, wants to get back with him romantically. “Sofia is madly in love with Scott and she fears Kourtney will never get over him,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Sofia does not believe for one minute that Kourtney does not want to get back together with Scott which make her very uncomfortable. Sofia sees how Kourtney looks at Scott and is well-aware of how much they still talk which makes it hard for Sofia to feel secure with Kourtney always around.”

Sofia has been extra cautious whenever Kourtney is around and doesn’t feel it’s going to stop anytime soon. She’s been questioning Kourtney’s motives and with the history the former couple has, we can’t say we blame her. “Sofia feels like as long as she is with Scott, she will always have a target on her back and will have to keep her guard up around Kourtney,” the source continued. “Sofia sees how sexy Kourtney looks and now that she is single again, Sofia is afraid of what Kourtney may try do with Scott.”