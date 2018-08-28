Serena Williams Stuns In Black Tutu At US Open After Her Sexy Catsuit Banned — See Pics

Serena wore the show-stopping outfit by Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, a Kardashian fave, for the opening match at the U.S. Open on August 27.

Designed by Virgil Abloh for Nike, pro Serena Williams, 36, looked fierce in a black tutu at the U.S. Open. “I have never worn a tutu. Every girl loves a tutu, or at least I do! It’s always been my dream to wear a tutu, and I can’t wait to wear it on court,” Serena told Vogue. A replica of the soon-to-be iconic dress is available for $500 at Nike stores. “When I first tried on the dress, I felt very strong and feminine at the same time,” Serena said. “It has all the really strong elements, from the leather to that really cool stretchy material. I felt so feminine in the tutu, which is probably my favorite part of it. It really embodies what I always say: that you can be strong and beautiful at the same time.”

Designer Virgil told Vogue, “When I was thinking about outfits for Serena, I was thinking about her playing the game and her aesthetic while she is. Also about the confidence that’s needed while playing at the top level of tennis. This is very far from a design-by-numbers project. As you can tell by her personality in her play, she’s very much involved in her aesthetic. She has a level of creativity with how she expresses herself in terms of clothing in any event, so I made everything with her logic in mind. We traded images and there was a lot of back-and-forth to get this done in short order.”

Serena was recently banned from wearing a Black Panther-inspired catsuit on the court. Fans were furious, but obviously, she took the ruling in stride, and is not slowing down with her amazing fashion statements!