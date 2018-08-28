How Selena Gomez Is Preparing To Meet The Next Love Of Her Life After Justin Bieber Split

Selena Gomez is ready to put the past behind her and find true love after a rough break up with Justin Bieber and she’s making sure to make her happiness a priority.

Selena Gomez, 26, has been living her best single life ever since her split from Justin Bieber, 24, earlier this year but now she’s feeling ready to take the next step and find true love in a long term commitment after all she’s learned. “Selena has a new plan when it comes to getting over Justin and preparing for a future without him,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is making her self-care the priority, she wants to become the very best version of herself so that she can attract the right life partner. She is focused on letting all her baggage go and is doing more work on herself than ever. She is also making having fun with her friends a big priority.”

Although Selena is making sure she takes care of herself, she's also allowing herself to have a little fun while she's at it, and that includes working on her music. "She's working out a lot and eating really healthy but she's also letting herself indulge too, she's making happiness and feeling good the priority," the source continued. "Being creative and doing her art always makes her feel her best so that is a big focus now too. She is really throwing herself into her career and her next album and that's helping to take her mind off Justin too. Working on the music video with Cardi B over the weekend was so much fun, Cardi was so sweet and made her feel so empowered."