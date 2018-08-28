Rihanna Posts Adorable NO-Makeup Pic & Looks Like A Teen Again

Rihanna is 30 going on thirteen! The singer took a trip back home to Barbados and looks SO youthful in a new photo with her family. See the adorable moment below!

If we didn’t know any better, we’d think this photo of Rihanna, 30 was a throwback. But – no, the singer is just looking more youthful than ever! Riri took a trip home to visit her family this week and she documented it on Instagram for the world to see. In an August 28 post, the star posed alongside both her parents in an adorable family photo, and was completely barefaced! Rihanna leaned in close to her mother and flashed a big smile, as she showed off her flawless, dewy complexion. Seriously, Rihanna looked like a teenager all over again!

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty and mother, Monica Braithwaite looked ecstatic to have their little girl home again. The happy family kept it casual in pics together, all rocking t-shirts, with Riri looking lovely in lavender. Clearly, the fresh Barbados air did her well, because the “Umbrella” hit-maker was absolutely glowing. Even fans took notice of her youthful appearance. “Was this pic taken 15 yrs ago? Homegurl don’t age,” one person commented below. “Omg how is she so pretty even without makeup, that’s why i love doing edits of you riri!!” another said.

The photo with her parents comes just over a week after Rihanna served as a bridesmaid at longtime friend Sonita Alexander’s wedding in Barbados! The pop star supported her pal on her big day on August 18, and shared photos as they got ready together on her Instagram stories. Riri posted a selfie with the bride on her Instagram as they rocked silk robes, before changing into their gorgeous gowns for the occasion.

home. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 27, 2018 at 10:42pm PDT

One thing’s for sure, Rihanna hasn’t forgotten where her roots are. In 2017, the singer was named Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year, for her work in aiding nations across the world, including her native Barbados. At the time, the announcement cited Rihanna’s charitable work including helping to build a breast cancer screening and treatment center in Barbados, as well as her creation of the Clara Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program, which helps students attend college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries. Not only is Rihanna forever young, but she’s got a heart of gold!