Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns To Starbucks & Customers Are Pissed It’s 90 Degrees On Day Of The Comeback

We may be in the middle of a scorching heat wave, but that didn’t stop the release of Starbucks’ famous Pumpkin Spice Latte! — Fall came early on August 28, and while some are excited, others can’t beat the heat..

This is not a rumors, a trend or mere speculation… Pumpkin Spice Lattes at Starbucks have returned! Falls lovers rejoiced on August 28, when they stepped inside local Starbuck locations to see the orange fall menus advertising their favorite treats. But, it just so happens that on the same day of the PSL’s return, many parts of the country are under a heat advisory — 56 million people in the Northeast, to be exact. And, that number does not include the other 19 million people under heat advisories in the Midwest from St. Louis to Chicago.

While it’s no surprise that the #PumpkinSpiceLatte has been trending ever since its release, many coffee lovers can’t fully enjoy themselves because it’s simply too hot. — The weather, not the drink. “A heat advisory on the day # PumpkinSpiceLatte returns. It’s a sign. # toosoon,” one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, another person tweeted the obvious, “It’s not # PumpkinSpiceLatte weather yet”.

It's 90 degrees out, but I bet somebody will be wearing Uggs drinking #PumpkinSpiceLatte today. — Matt Dalakas (@mdalakas) August 28, 2018