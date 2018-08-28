Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Having ‘Hot Baby-Making Sex’: Is She Trying To Get Pregnant?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are having a rowdy time in the bedroom…but is it for more than pleasure? HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop.

Miley Cyrus, 25, and Liam Hemsworth, 28, are still going strong between the sheets after getting engaged (for the second time) in 2016. But their healthy sex life is more than just a result of 20-somethings’ hormones. It’s also a telling sign of their relationship and what’s to come! “Miley and Liam have been enjoying each other more than ever these days. They’re in a very good place,” a friend of Miley’s shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Miley says they’ve never been more deeply in love than they are right now. They’ve been having a lot of hot baby making sex, that’s part of what’s really brought them closer than ever.”

Don’t take “baby making” too literally. But that doesn’t mean babies are totally out of the equation, we’ve learned! “They’ve both agreed that they’re at the place in their lives that they’d actually be ready if she got pregnant,” Miley’s friend adds. We can see why the two would be ready for any unexpected plans! Even though Miley and Liam may reportedly never get married, they always debunk breakup rumors with adorable pictures together on Liam’s Instagram or through a nosy pap. Our insider adds, “They’re in no rush, it’s not a case of needing it to happen right away.”

And even though The Last Song co-stars haven’t recited their “for better or worse” vows yet, they’re already in that mentality! Which, in turn, has got their minds in the gutter. “Just making the commitment to each other and to their future has made such an impact. It’s taken their sexual connection to a whole new level,” the “Malibu” singer’s friend goes on. “Miley has never felt more loved and cherished by Liam than she does right now. He’s always telling her that she’s the most beautiful girl in the world, without her make-up and just ‘au naturel.'”

We agree with Liam. Although we were down for 2013 Miley — #TBT to that one MTV VMAs grind-off with Robin Thicke, 41 — we’re loving the pop star’s return to her natural roots. She was spotted in Los Angeles grabbing a juice with a new golden ‘do on July 27, reminding us of OG mermaid hair Miley!