Melania Trump Upset Over Body Double Rumors? How She Feels Finally Revealed

Once again Melania Trump body double rumors have surfaced after the first lady seemed to have a different appearance after a rally in Ohio. We’ve got details on how she’s laughing at the conspiracy theories.

The Twittersphere went nuts on Aug. 24 over video showing Donald and Melania Trump boarding Air Force One in Columbus Ohio. So many people thought the first lady was using a body double because she looked so different from earlier in the day. Now the former model is getting a kick out of the conspiracy theorists. “Melania thinks all the body double and cloning speculation and rumors are absolutely hilarious. Melania wishes there was a clone version of herself that she could send out in place of her, while she lay sunning herself on a beautiful beach somewhere, but sadly, there’s not,” a source close to the Slovenian beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Melania is constantly amazed by the conspiracy theories people come up with, based on no facts at all—such as her being a Russian spy, or recently undergoing face-lift surgery, and all she can do is laugh about them really as they are so ridiculous,” the insider continued. In May following her kidney surgery, Melania went MIA for 26 days and there were so many rumors about why the first lady vanished, including that she had plastic surgery that had gone wrong.

“Melania also believes that people have an unhealthy obsession with everything Donald, which goes above and beyond his presidency, and that they spend far too much time obsessing about him, and everyone around him—and that the world would be a far better place if people spent less time fixated on the Trump family,” the source adds.

Does this look like Melania? pic.twitter.com/2YXsMh5D6u — The Resistance (@nightlypolitics) August 25, 2018

Wow, This is getting ridiculous. On the left @FLOTUS getting on Marine one, on the right @FLOTUS getting off marine one. Where do you think he hid her body? pic.twitter.com/I270Hpmq4n — LucaFozz (@Luca_Fozz) August 25, 2018

It wasn’t too hard to imagine why people thought Melania had a body double while leaving the Columbus rally. The same day she appeared earlier with her blonde highlights and later the woman getting on AF-1 with President Trump had noticeably darker hair. Her facial structure also appeared different thanks to a wider camera lens and the Twittersphere took notice. “Not her. Not her posture, profile, poses. No sir, no way, no how,” one person tweeted, while another wrote “hair color and hair parting wrong, blouse wrong, jacket collar wrong, logo on sunglasses missing on double … it defo ain’t her.” Some people even claimed the “body double” looked like she weighed 20 pounds more than Melania.

“This is not Melania’s body language,” a user pointed out while another said, “This lady steps forward and gives vigorous handshakes. Not Melania!” One person had a hilarious theory why the first lady would use a body double, writing “Every time I think there’s a body double, I imagine it’s bc Melania said ‘eff off you fat stupid bastard, I’m done for this week’ and that just makes me happy.”