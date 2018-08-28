Melania Trump Accused Of Having Body Double Again After Trip To Ohio: Video & Picture ‘Evidence’

Will the real Melania Trump please stand up? The FLOTUS body double conspiracy is back, with truthers convinced that a fake’s in Ohio. See the shocking ‘evidence’.

Welcome back, old friend. The Melania Trump body double theory is alive and well after “she” went to Columbus, Ohio with her husband, President Donald Trump. Melania — if that’s her real name — boarded Air Force One looking like her normal, pretty self: impeccable hair, polka dot blouse, and a white skirt suit. Nothing unusual. But when she got off the plane? Some people on Twitter are convinced that she was swapped out with a decoy so she didn’t have to spend the day doing boring FLOTUS-y things. And you know what? They kind of have a point.

Take a close look at the two images (or women??) below. There are seemingly a few subtle, but glaring differences between them. The Melania who gets off the plane appears to have darker hair, a different hairline, and a fuller face than the one who boarded. Her jacket seems to have a different collar and label, and the polka dots on her blouse seem more like squares. Cue The X-Files theme song — this is NOT the first lady!

Okay, that may be overdoing it. No need to panic. It’s possible that this is all just an effect from seeing her on video vs. high-resolution pics. Later that same day, the real Melania visited a children’s hospital in Ohio, looking like her normal self. Spooky! This theory would sound even crazier if it weren’t for the fact that it’s not the first time she’s been accused of body snatching. The body double idea was first raised in October 2017, when the first lady didn’t seem quite like herself during a press conference on the White House lawn. Her hair seemed a bit frizzy, her lips thinner, and there was something different about her nose. Add to that, gigantic sunglasses hid most of her face. To make things weirder, the president actually pointed to her, while she was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with him, and said, “My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here…” Weird, right?

No fucking way this is Melania.. pic.twitter.com/eBFumqOvng — Mack (@ItIsIMack) August 24, 2018

Wow, This is getting ridiculous. On the left @FLOTUS getting on Marine one, on the right @FLOTUS getting off marine one. Where do you think he hid her body? pic.twitter.com/I270Hpmq4n — LucaFozz (@Luca_Fozz) August 25, 2018

Are you a Melania Trump truther now, or is this just a case of people seeing what they want to believe? We’re all on board with the White House hiding her secret twin, Poot Trump.