Matthew Perry Once Superglued His Hand To His Legs When ‘High Out Of His Mind’, Pal Claims

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s old pal Kayti Edwards recently gave a shocking interview that gave disturbing details about the actor’s actions during his alleged drug addiction.

Friends actor Matthew Perry, 49, was recently hospitalized for when he had to have emergency surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation and now his longtime friend, Kayti Edwards, is speaking out about his alleged drug addiction and how it has negatively affected him in the past. Kayti sat down for an interview with In Touch Weekly, and gave details about some of the disturbing experiences she had with Matthew when he was allegedly under the influence, including a time he allegedly superglued his hands to his legs.

“It got to the point where Matthew was using drugs every day,” Kayti began in the interview. “It was about three months of heavy partying. He was definitely on a roll for about three months.” She then went on to describe the superglue moment which happened after she drove to his house and found him with his assistant in a distressed state of mind. “So his assistant is on the phone, and I’m thinking that she’s calling rehab because he’s been on a roll for the last three months, and I’m pretty sure that this was towards the end of his debauchery,” she explained. “He’s screaming my name, and I go back into the living room, and I’m looking at him and he’s high out of his mind, and he hadn’t showered in like nine days or something. He kept saying, ‘You need to unstick me, you need to unstick me.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean unstick you?’ The guy has just superglued his hands to his legs, and in my mind, I’m thinking, who superglues their hands to their legs?”

Kayti went on to reveal the reason she thought Matthew did what he did. “Apparently, he was so high and so out of his mind that since he couldn’t stop moving, that it would be a good idea to superglue his hands down to his legs,” she continued. She further explained that she used olive oil to try and free him before eventually deciding to rip his hands off his legs like you would a band-aid. “I couldn’t believe what I was doing,” she admitted. “I had just ripped a few layers of his skin, and I knew that I had to do the other one.”

Kayti ended the interview by revealing how hard it was, as his friend, to see him go through the alleged difficult addiction. “During the time that he was doing crack and cocaine, he had locked himself in his house for three months,” she said. “And as his friend, it was very hard to see him spiral down like that.”