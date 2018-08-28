Aubrey O’Day and Pauly D are getting brutally honest with each other on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.’ Aubrey is making Pauly D face his playboy past in this EXCLUSIVE season 11 premiere preview. Watch now!

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars is going to be the ultimate test for DJ Pauly D, 38, and Aubrey O’Day, 34. In HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE preview of the season 11 premiere, Aubrey confronts her man about his past. The focus of the exercise surrounds corsages, and Pauly has to decipher why Aubrey chose that corsage. His corsage is a little black book. “I think that means I haven’t been in a lot of relationships,” Pauly D says. “I’m known as being like a playboy, and this is my first relationship.”

Aubrey is quick to explain why she choose a little black book. When they first started dating, she put her name in his phone as “wife.” But when she typed in “wi” she found that Pauly had “f**king 50 wifeys” all over the country! Aubrey then confesses that she feels like the ball and chain in her relationship. These two have a long way to go, and the drama is just going to rise as the season goes on!

This season was filmed before the Jersey Shore star and the singer’s split in July 2017. The pair dated for over a year before calling it quits. They started dating after meeting on Famously Single. In March 2018, news broke that Aubrey had an alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., 40, while he was still married to his now ex-wife Vanessa Trump, 40.

Aubrey and Pauly D will be joined on Marriage Boot Camp by Kim Richards, 53, and Wynn Katz, Puma and Quani, Momma Dee, 54, and Ernest, and Desiree Hartsock, 32, and Chris Siegfried, 32. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 11 will air Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.