Louis CK Returns To Stand Up After Sexual Misconduct Scandal & Twitter Freaks Out In Anger

Louis CK has returned to doing stand up comedy for the first time since sexual misconduct allegations against him. But he set off a Twitter firestorm for people who won’t let him forget what he admitted he did.

He’s back! Louis CK has returned to stand up comedy for the first time since he was accused by two women of allegedly being forced to watch him masturbate in front of them at a comedy festival in 2002. The New York Times reported on Aug. 27 that he performed an unannounced show at Greenwich Village comedy club The Comedy Cellar around 11 p.m. on Aug. 26 and did a 15-minute set. Club owner Noam Dworman told The Wrap that “he used to perform there regularly” before the #MeToo accusations and that the appearance was a complete surprise, with no one at the club knowing he was going to take the stage.

“The unannounced show was ‘typical Louis CK stuff’ with jokes about racism, waitresses tips, parades, etc.” according to Dworman. “It was very ordinary for him,” he told the site, and added that he was well received by the audience. He got “sustained applause…It was a good reception. He went through an everyday list of jokes.”

In Nov. of 2017, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov came forward to claim that he asked them if he could take out his penis while in a room with them at the 2002 Aspen Comedy Festival. They allege that he proceeded to masturbate in front of them while blocking the door. The revelations came following the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse and harassment scandal in Oct. of 2017 that sparked the #metoo movement.

Louis later acknowledged that their claims were accurate, releasing a statement that read: “these stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my d– without asking first, which is also true.”

The news that Louis has resumed his comedy career set off a firestorm on Twitter.

I can’t wait for the Louis CK/TJ Miller coheadlining “We’re only as sorry as you’ll ask us to be to get our jobs back” tour. — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) August 28, 2018

Louis CK admitted to luring women to his hotel room, cornering them and forcing them to watch him masturbate. But the stand up community welcomes him back with open arms, because fuck the victims, he's one of their own. https://t.co/mdrQeubhQI — Pedro Hollanda (@phollanda) August 28, 2018

One person tweeted, “Anyone willing to give Louis CK a second chance should also personally give a lot of money to each of the many women he abused and whose careers he effectively destroyed so that they can finally make their great art too.” Another wrote,”Louis CK is back to tell jokes about his sad d**k and have people explain that this is what genius is.” Another person tweeted “The only way I’ll be interested in Louis CK on stage is if he talks for 45 minutes about toxic masculinity and then sh*ts in his own mouth”. A former fan wrote, “”I loved Louis CK but I will never give a dollar or a second of my time to him again. It makes me angry and sad that he told jokes about the exact thing he was putting women through behind the curtain. It makes me sick to know he used the gift of comedy as a tool of abuse.”