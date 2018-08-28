‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: [SPOILER] Storms Out & A New Arrival Threatens To Tear 1 Couple Apart

After a blowout fight, [SPOILER] leaves ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on this week’s episode. Plus, one super solid couple may be headed for a split after Cassandra’s arrival. Here’s our recap.

The Aug. 28 episode of Bachelor in Paradise picks up with Leo and Kendall in the midst of their fight over him not coming clean to her about kissing Chelsea. Joe steps in to pull Kendall away from the dramatic conversation, and he comforts her through her rant. In the end, Kendall and Joe reconcile with a kiss, and she decides to invest her heart in him, even though she isn’t certain about what their future could be together.

The next day, John swoops in, as well, and admits that he feels he has a connection with Kendall. She seems to feel the same way, and even kisses John after their conversation. However, Kendall feels bad about it immediately afterward, and comes clean to Joe about what happened. She admits that she’s scared about falling for Joe, which is why she can’t stop herself from continuously exploring other options. Once again, they clarify that they only want to invest time in each other, and officially define their relationship.

The love triangle between Benoit, Jenna and Jordan is also still in full force. Benoit is frustrated that Jenna has decided to choose Jordan over him, and isn’t shy about confronting her about it. Jenna breaks down in tears over Benoit making her feel bad about the decision. When Jordan sees how upset Jenna is, he decides to approach Benoit himself, but Benoit mostly brushes him off. Knowing Jenna is invested in Jordan, Benoit decides to try and find love with someone else, and forms a connection with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Eric gets the next date card, and naturally, he chooses Angela, who he’s been coupled up with for several days. They have an intimate dinner together in a luxury hotel suite, and it takes their relationship to the next level. By the end of the night, they both agree that they’re all in with one another and ready to see where things will go.

Despite a bump in the road during the Aug. 27 episode, Astrid and Kevin are going strong once again, and he plans a special night for her on the beach. As for Chris and Krystal — he’s still trying to win his way back into her heart after her date with Connor. He creates a date night tailored just for her, and they seem to reconnect once again.

At the cocktail party, Leo knows he’s in jeopardy, and decides to just go for it and call Kendall out for being “full of s***.” He makes everyone angry and storms off…but not before throwing a drink in Joe’s face. Needless to say, Leo won’t be getting a rose anyway, and he leaves the show before the ceremony.

There’s plenty of definitive couples before the rose ceremony, with Chelsea being the only girl up for grabs. The remaining guys, Connor, David, John and Benoit, are left fighting for her attention. The couples after the rose ceremony are as follows: Krystal and Chris, Kendall and Joe, Tia and Colton, Jenna and Jordan, Astrid and Kevin, Annaliese and Kamil, Angela and Eric, and Chelsea and John. That means David, Benoit and Connor are headed home.

The pairs are about to be tested with some new arrivals, though. Olivia, who went home on the first night of Arie’s season, shows up first, and she’s not afraid to step on some toes if she has to. It doesn’t take long for Olivia to realize that most of the guys are already coupled off, but she finally stumbles upon John and asks him on her date. They definitely hit it off, which means things aren’t looking good for Chelsea.

Cassandra, who was on Juan Pablo’s season, shows up next, and she sets her eye on Eric. Despite previously telling Angela he was “all in” on their relationship, Eric accepts Cassandra’s date. He insists to Angela that the date with Cassandra doesn’t mean anything, but she’s pissed because just hours before, they decided they weren’t going to date anyone else. Clearly, they’re no longer on the same page, and Angela is left totally blindsided. Meanwhile, all the other girls are also left worried about where they stand with their men, as well.