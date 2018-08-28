Lady Gaga Posts Fully Nude Pics From Odd Photoshoot On Instagram

Lady Gaga bared all in a series of bizarre Instagram photos on August 28. See the jaw-dropping images of the singer here!

Lady Gaga, 32, never ceases to surprise us with her quirky ways, but the pop star has truly outdone herself this time. Mother Monster shared a wild new set of photos with her 30 million Instagram followers, and they will send your jaw straight to the floor. Gaga is nearly completely nude in the images! In the first photo she shared, the pop star is seen bent over as she puts a pair of nylons on, with nothing else covering her body. The “Million Reasons” singer has her tattoos on full display in the image, and the entirely of her slender frame is visible, aside from her breasts being blurred out.

The images, taken by Eli Russell Linnetz, are a new level of risqué, even for mother monster. Despite Gaga being covered by pasties and sheer white nylons in the second photo she posted, the image still doesn’t leave much to the imagination! The artistic photos are more edgy than glamorous, and Gaga owns the theme all the way. She rocks heavy black makeup around her eyes, looking every bit the rockstar she is. Gaga’s hair in the photo is also not to be ignored. She is giving us some serious Dolly Parton vibes with this huge hairdo!

In the third image from the scantily clad series, the singer dons a nude pair of pantyhose and appears to be standing by an unidentified man on a couch. This isn’t the first time Gaga has shot with this photographer. Eli is the same photog who shot an earlier set of photos of Gaga’s Instagram! The trippy set of photos shared several weeks ago had Little Monsters everywhere asking: “What Is Gaga Up to?!”

It’s very possible that the images were taken in promotion of Gaga’s upcoming Las Vegas residency. Earlier this summer, the “Bad Romance” singer announced a 27-show stint at the city’s new Park MGM resort. The set of performances, which will kick off on Dec. 28, and run until fall of 2019, are entitled LADY GAGA ENIGMA and LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO.