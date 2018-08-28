Kylie Jenner Shows Off Massive Lips & Boobs: Did She Get Fillers Again?

Kylie Jenner’s huge lips are back! Kylie shared BTS shots from a new photoshoot, and her lips — and boobs — are bigger than ever. What happened to her ‘all natural’ look?

Kylie Jenner, 21, is looking like her old self again! The makeup mogul posted a series of new pics on Instagram that showed her flaunting that famous, super-sized pout, despite the fact that she’s opted for a more natural look lately. Is she back to getting lip fillers again, weeks after saying she was done with them for good? That could be the case, but the caption on one of her pics may suggest an alternative. She wrote, “just wrapped shooting my new collection with @jordynwoods dropping next month 💕 can’t wait for u guys to see this!”

Her massive lips, combined with the impeccable eyeshadow and gloss may mean that she’s over-lining again to promote the new Kylie Cosmetics collection with bestie Jordyn Woods. She used to us over-lining as an excuse, though, when she first debuted her plumped lips. It’s just a bit startling to see, considering that, as a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, she ditched the fillers because “she wants to be considered more real to her fans and detractors. Going with a more natural look is something she is trying so that she is considered as a more serious person.”

Eh, screw the haters. She looks fab either way! And her boyfriend/father of her daughter, Travis Scott, knows that! Travis, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY, showers her with love and praise all the time. “He thinks she’s so beautiful and he tells her all the time. He didn’t tell her to [take out her fillers] or anything like that, but he did make a point to let her know how beautiful she was all along. The level of appreciation he has for her has boosted her confidence so much.” Aww!

And he’s so right. Damn, she looks good! Shifting focus from the (alleged) fillers — can we talk about that outfit? Kylie’s wearing a pair of bubblegum pink, latex pants and what could be considered a crop top. Maybe a shelf bra? The top makes her chest look huge. With a blonde bob, heavy eyeshadow, and strong brows, she’s giving off serious Kim Kardashian vibes. So good!