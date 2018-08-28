Kourtney, Kim, Kylie & Kendall: Every Summer Bikini + Swimsuit They Wore — Pick Your Fave

It’s a KarJenner summer bathing suit battle! These sisters are constantly showing off their hot bods in bikinis on Instagram — who was the swimsuit queen of the summer? See pics and tell us!

From bright yellow to bold white, from strapless to string, from Chanel to Dior, these sisters have been SERVING bathing suit looks this summer! Kim Kardashian has been flaunting her 116-pound frame in a variety of sexy bikinis. She wore a white string bikini, and a red Chanel suit while lounging in her backyard. She opted for a black strapless number while on vacation with Kanye West. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner, who just had a baby a few months ago, showed off her bathing suit body, wearing a Dior number on a boat in May. She also posed in a holographic purple suit in July, while promoting her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics.

Kendall Jenner showed off her model body, literally modeling her own Kendall + Kylie Swimwear line. That yellow suit looked super sexy in the sun! She also wore a bright white suit as well as a red and blue colorblock suit on a scorcher of a day. But I think the best bikini and bathing suit-clad sister this summer was Kourtney Kardashian. She went on a bunch of epic vacations — to Italy and to Los Cabos, Mexico — and basically lived in a bikini during her travels. She wore a shiny purple suit recently in Cabo, writing on Instagram, “sometimes i take all the shine.” She’s def shining as bright, if not brighter, than her sisters! See all the best bathing suit moments from this summer in the gallery attached above!

Kourtney’s rocked string bikinis, neon colors, sexy one pieces, and more this summer. She’s truly the queen of the bikinis! Khloe Kardashian also had a baby just a few months ago, so she skipped posting any bikini shots this summer. We can’t wait until next year!