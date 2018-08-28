Kourtney Kardashian’s Ditching Her Sisters & Leaving Los Angeles — Kim K Feud To Blame?

Kourtney Kardashian has been accused by her sisters of not wanting to be part of their famous family on ‘KUWTK’ this season. Now she reportedly wants to leave her sisters behind and move to NYC.

One of the main plot lines driving season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is how Kourtney, 39, is feeling more and more like an outsider and has been fighting nonstop with her sisters, Now she reportedly wants to leave them behind and put Calabasas in her past with a move to the East Coast. “She wants to move to New York with the kids, because she’s just done with the family,” a source told Radar Online. “She does not want to be a ‘Kardashian’ anymore.” Kourt has been accused of exactly that by Kim, 37, and Khloe, 34, on the show this season. The site adds, “Honestly, if Kourtney could get married today, and have a different last name she totally would!”

Kourtney won’t be able to leave the show that made her a household name right away, as she’s locked into a multimillion dollar contract that the family signed to keep their E! show on the air through 2019. But after that, Radar says she’s going to say sayonara to KUWTK. “It is going to take an insane amount of money to get Kourtney to renew her contract after the current one ends,” the source insisted.

One thing Kourt would need to take into consideration with a move across country is how that would affect her children and their relationship with dad Scott Disick, 35. The two co-parent Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, and while Scott loves to travel, it’s unlikely he’d fully move to New York to be close to his kids. He is originally from Long Island, but loves the Southern California lifestyle and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, is a LA native and unlikely to be on board with a move.

Kourtney revealed that season 15 was going to show a lot of turbulence involving her relationship with her sisters. “I think it started at the end of season 14, a lot of tension building between us,” Kourt told E! News on Aug. 3 of the family feuding. “I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn’t take it any more.”

“Honestly, I think it’s ongoing,” she continued. “I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself. I think in the past I’ve always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I’m better now at expressing my feelings. So I think this is ongoing. It’s a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It’s definitely a process and you’ll see it throughout the season.”