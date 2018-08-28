Kourtney Kardashian ‘Jealous’ Of Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Love, Wants To Be ‘The One Engaged’

Kourtney Kardashian is flying solo these days after her recent breakup, but she’s NOT happy about her single status. Here’s why she’s green with envy over her ex, Justin Bieber, & Hailey Baldwin’s romance.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, split ways with her model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, in early August, and she has yet to hop back on the romance bandwagon. Kourtney does want to find new love though, and in fact, she’s completely jealous of the relationship that her ex, Justin Bieber, 24, shares with Hailey Baldwin, 21! “Kourtney isn’t trying to make any moves on Justin, she totally respects what he has with Hailey. That doesn’t mean she’s not a little envious, and she can’t help but wish that she was the one engaged and madly in love,” a Kardashian insider shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

If Kourtney is having major FOMO when seeing Jailey’s relationship, it’s only because she’s scared she won’t find the same thing herself. “She’s starting to fear she may never get married. Kourtney worries that maybe she’ll never find the one, or have her own big wedding and happy ending. So in that respect, she is jealous of Hailey and Justin,” the insider added. “But, there’s no need for Hailey to worry — Kourtney would never do anything shady to get between her and Justin.” Don’t worry Kourtney, there’s plenty of fish in the sea!

Kourtney was actually briefly romantically linked to Justin herself, back in 2016. Although the pair never confirmed their relationship, they were spotted out and about on numerous occasions together, enjoying everything from church dates to nightclub soirees. The Biebs and Kourtney even reportedly had a secret love nest together! At the time, we reported that Justin and Kourtney “really connected on a soul level” and simply “get each other.”

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey are completely focused on each other and not much else. The husband and wife to be are really investing in their future – Bieber just bought a brand new house! The “Sorry” singer purchased a new plot of land back in his native Canada, and it’s HUGE. The Biebs’ new mansion has 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, 3 fireplaces, a game room, a movie theatre, and a three-car garage! With 9,000 square feet of space, it could very well be the place where Justin and Hailey start a family one day.