Is Kourtney Kardashian Considering Getting Back With Scott Disick After Younes Split?

Could a reconciliation between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian be in the cards after her recent split from Younes Bendjima? Here’s the latest on the 39-year-old’s dating plans!

Sorry, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick shippers — but you should probably stop expecting these two are going to get back together! Although Kourtney is recently single after ending her one-year relationship with Younes Bendjima, she reportedly has no plans to reunite with Scott romantically. “Kourtney is really good at cutting people off and once you do her wrong once, it’s hard for her to let you back in her life,” an insider tells E! News. “She has no interest in getting back with Younes, and would definitely consider dating someone new.”

This report matches up with what both TMZ and People reported earlier this month — that Kourtney and Scott will NOT be getting back together. The two split for good in 2015 after he was caught cheating on her, but they spent several months in limbo. Eventually, they both moved on. Kourtney made things official with Younes in spring 2017, and just months later, Scott was in a relationship with Sofia Richie. Despite the 15-year age difference, Scott and Sofia have remained together for the past year.

However, despite his relationship with Sofia, Scott hasn’t been shy about talking about the possibility of a reconciliation with Kourt. “We always said we’d try to get back together when we’re 40…” he admitted on the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this month. However, he also admitted to being in a “good” place with Sofia, and said that Kourtney is simply just too “crazy” for him.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Scott are also reportedly in a good place, even if they aren’t getting back together. “[They] are on great terms right now and have a better understanding of each other’s needs and wants when it comes to co-parenting and being in a civil friendship together,” E!’s source adds. “Kourtney has become more understanding of Scott and his relationship with Sofia and it doesn’t bother her anymore like it used to.”