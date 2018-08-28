Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Eat Dinner At Same Restaurant As Her Ex Casper Smart: Awkward Run-In?

It’s a small world, after all! Of all the restaurants in Hollywood, Jennifer ended up at the same spot as her ex-boyfriend — while she was with her current one. Whoops!

Hey, it happens to the best of us! Jennifer Lopez, 49, was having a romantic night out with Alex Rodriguez, 43, when they ended up eating at the same place as a certain someone — J-Lo’s ex Casper Smart, 31. Can you say awkward? While it’s unclear whether or not they had a run-in at the West Hollywood spot, they had to have noticed each other! Jennifer may have been wearing a navy and white track suit, but even with the casual ‘fit and a large pair of sunnies, it’s not like she ever really flies under the radar. Besides, she and the dancer did have an on-again, off-again relationship that started in 2011 and lasted five years. They’ve gotta have a Spidey sense or something for each other after all of that history, right?

Whatever the case, we’re sure Jennifer, Alex and Casper handled the whole situation with grace — awkward or not. This can’t be the first time they’ve run into their exes, after all! J-Lo has been married three times to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, and her current S.O. has previously tied the knot as well. He was with Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. Because of that, they’ve both had to deal with co-parenting and public divorces, so an accidental run-in at a restaurant probably feels like a walk in the park in comparison. And even though Casper’s relationship history before J. Lo is limited as far as we know, he dated a fitness model last year and was spotted cozying up to 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord a few months ago.

TBH, we bet they all brushed off the awkward moment and got back to business. Jennifer and Alex, especially, seem way too gaga for each other to let anything distract them from that. In fact, when the “Dinero” singer accepted the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs this month, she gave A-Rod the sweetest shoutout. “You’re like my twin soul, we’re like mirror images of each other,” she said with tears in her eyes. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit.” Aw!