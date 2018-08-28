Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Eat Dinner At Same Restaurant As Her Ex Casper Smart: Awkward Run-In?

jennifer lopez casper smart run in
Roger/BACKGRID
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez slip out the back exit after a casual dinner together at Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND ** Positano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Mangia! Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez and her man Alex Rodriguez were spotted dining out at a lovely restaurant on the beach with a group of friends while on holiday in Positano, Italy. Jennifer who turned 49 recently, has been spotted in recent weeks hitting the gym hard and appeared to be enjoying a wonderful carb-loaded Italian meal. The stylishly coordinated couple looked loved up with their arms around each other as they enjoyed their oceanside meal. *Shot on August 6, 2018* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.

It’s a small world, after all! Of all the restaurants in Hollywood, Jennifer ended up at the same spot as her ex-boyfriend — while she was with her current one. Whoops!

Hey, it happens to the best of us! Jennifer Lopez, 49, was having a romantic night out with Alex Rodriguez, 43, when they ended up eating at the same place as a certain someone — J-Lo’s ex Casper Smart, 31. Can you say awkward? While it’s unclear whether or not they had a run-in at the West Hollywood spot, they had to have noticed each other! Jennifer may have been wearing a navy and white track suit, but even with the casual ‘fit and a large pair of sunnies, it’s not like she ever really flies under the radar. Besides, she and the dancer did have an on-again, off-again relationship that started in 2011 and lasted five years. They’ve gotta have a Spidey sense or something for each other after all of that history, right?

Whatever the case, we’re sure Jennifer, Alex and Casper handled the whole situation with grace — awkward or not. This can’t be the first time they’ve run into their exes, after all! J-Lo has been married three times to Ojani NoaCris Judd and Marc Anthony, and her current S.O. has previously tied the knot as well. He was with Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. Because of that, they’ve both had to deal with co-parenting and public divorces, so an accidental run-in at a restaurant probably feels like a walk in the park in comparison. And even though Casper’s relationship history before J. Lo is limited as far as we know, he dated a fitness model last year and was spotted cozying up to 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord a few months ago.

TBH, we bet they all brushed off the awkward moment and got back to business. Jennifer and Alex, especially, seem way too gaga for each other to let anything distract them from that. In fact, when the “Dinero” singer accepted the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs this month, she gave A-Rod the sweetest shoutout. “You’re like my twin soul, we’re like mirror images of each other,” she said with tears in her eyes. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit.” Aw!