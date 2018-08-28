Gretchen Rossi Reveals Heartbreaking Loss Of 14 Embryos Amid IVF Struggle

While celebs like Kenya Moore and Chrissy Teigen have successfully used IVF to conceive, this ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star has been having a hard time. Click here to find out what she said about her tragic embryo losses.

Gretchen Rossi, 39, and her fiancee Slade Smiley, 44, have taken great steps to start a family together in the last four years. Since Slade already had two children with his ex and a vasectomy before he started seeing the Real Housewives of Orange County star, he had to have two surgeries before they could even begin trying. One of those surgeries was a vasectomy reversal, but when even that didn’t allow the couple to get pregnant naturally, the two turned to IVF. Gretchen tragically lost 14 embryos in her first attempt to get pregnant — but it happened only six hours before they were supposed to be implanted. She opened up about her struggles to conceive on the August 27 episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

“Took about a year and a half for me to get through that and the depression,” Gretchen said of the “beyond devastating” experience. “I think I was in bed crying for days. It was just really, really hard.” Since then, she has gone through another three rounds of IVF without success — but that doesn’t mean the pair are going to give up! They’ve still got five vials worth of Slade’s sperm, after all. Their last round began in January, and it hasn’t been a walk in the park. “I am bloated, I am tired, I am 10 pounds overweight,” she revealed on the show. “You get a lot of cellulite. I have cellulite on the back of my arms, on my stomach, on the back of my legs that I’ve never had before. But you’re pumping yourself with a ton of hormones. And it’s just been a very arduous process.”

We hope Gretchen’s next round gives the couple the good news they’ve been waiting for! It can happen. Kenya Moore, 47, who is on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, announced this year that she was expecting a baby with her husband Marc Daly after a round of IVF. Gretchen and Slade could be next!