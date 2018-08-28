Eddie Murphy, 57, Expecting His 10th Child As Partner Paige Butcher Reveals Surprising Baby Bump

It’s a good thing Eddie Murphy really loves being a dad because he’s expecting his tenth child! We’ve got the details on how he has a second baby on the way with partner Paige Butcher.

Eddie Murphy might be pushing 60, but he’s still as virile as ever. The 57-year-old comedian is expecting his tenth — yes TENTH! — child! He and partner Paige Butcher, 39, are expecting their second baby together. “Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December,” a rep for the Beverly Hills Cop star tells PEOPLE on Aug. 27 Eddie and Paige have been together for six years and already have a two-year-old daughter Izzy Oona.

There really wasn’t any way for the pair to hide the baby news, as Paige was photographed on a Starbucks run earlier in August with a sizable baby belly. The Australian beauty had on a slowing white maxi sundress and her pregnant bump was quite noticeable. Just yesterday she was wearing a peach body hugging dress where her bump was on full display.

Eddie’s been having kids since his late twenties, as his eldest son is almost 30. He had his first child Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely at the height of his Saturday Night Live fame. The same year his future wife Nicole Murphy, 50 had their daughter Bria, 28. The pair went on to have four more children, including son Miles, 25, and daughters Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16.

Eddie had a brief relationship with Mel B, 43, back in 2006 that produced 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris. He also has a 27-year-old son Christian by Tamara Hood. Eddie is so proud of his large brood. At a 2016 reception for daughter Bria’s artwork, he told reporters “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”

He added, “None of my kids are like me, and I’m sure parents say this all of the time, they are all totally different from each other. None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing, They’re good kids.” Not only that, they all seem totally fine being part of a big, blended family. At Christmas in 2016, Bria posted an Instagram photo with four of her sisters and her three brothers, while Paige and Eddie sat in the middle with his brood around him.